NBA playoffs: Draymond Green mocks Rockets' Jalen Green in confrontation after Warriors' Game 3 win

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

You will not be surprised to hear the Houston Rockets have a bone or two to pick with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. It was true during Saturday's Game 3, and quite apparent immediately after the game.

As the buzzer sounded on the Warriors' 104-93 win over the Rockets to take a 2-1 series lead, Rockets wing Jalen Green approached the elder Green at the logo, and was angry enough that teammate Fred VanVleet had to step between them.

As the younger Green was led away, his veteran counterpart made an unmistakable gesture of painting his nails, a dig at something the Rockets star is known to enjoy doing. That didn't help Jalen cool down.

Draymond telling Jalen Green to paint his nails LMFAOOOOOOO😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6JIqheEUYN — terry (@terryworst) April 27, 2025

Draymond Green and Jalen Green exchanging some words on their way off the court as the Warriors take Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/1FzFnQDWK4 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 27, 2025

Both players downplayed the incident after the game, with Jalen Green attempting to minimize Draymond's contributions during the game:

"It was just talking. He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."

While the Warriors star's stats were a mixed bag — 7 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals, 5 turnovers, 4 personal fouls — acting like he was a zero during the game might reveal more about Jalen's mindset than Draymond's standing.

The former Defensive Player of the Year certainly made an impact as the Warriors' lead grew in the fourth quarter.

On the Warriors' side, Green declined to say much, only noting the game was over when asked what was said.

This series was always bound to be chippy given the two teams involved and it so far hasn't disappointed in that respect. For now, the Warriors have the advantage, and are now hoping Jimmy Butler, out Saturday with a glute contusion, is ready for Game 4 on Monday at the Chase Center.