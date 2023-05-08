NBA playoffs: Warriors-Lakers Game 4 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 127-97 to win game 3 of a Western Conference Semifinals NBA playoff basketball game. Los Angeles, CA - May 06: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of game 3 of a Western Conference Semifinals NBA playoff basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to be in control throughout Game 3, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors will need more from their bench in order to even the series and send it back to the Bay Area on a high note. The Lakers lead, 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday night.

Jonathan Kuminga was the only Warriors bench player in double-figure scoring (10 points) in Game 3 on Saturday, and much of that was in garbage time when the game was out of hand. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson combined to score 54 of the Warriors' 97 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers got another stellar performance from Anthony Davis (25 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks) in Game 3. Davis has come up big in odd-number games, so Monday's Game 4 could be another off night for the Lakers big man.

How to watch Warriors-Lakers

Who: No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors at No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers

What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 4 (Lakers lead, 2-1)

When: 10 p.m. ET Monday

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: TNT (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes)

