NBA playoffs: Warriors-Lakers Game 3 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, top, blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Los Angeles Lakers stole Game 1 on the road, then the Golden State Warriors got a little revenge with a blowout victory in Game 2. Now, the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday, and plenty of questions remain. The Lakers need Anthony Davis to be the Game 1 version, and the Warriors need more of Game 2 Draymond Green. Which comes to fruition could swing the series in that team's favor.

JaMychal Green was a surprise spot starter in place of Kevon Looney on Thursday. Looney still played off the bench and his rebounding prowess is needed against the Lakers. And both teams seem to wear down as the minutes pile up and the games drag on. Which team can find its legs for longer stretches could have a distinct advantage.

How to watch Warriors-Lakers

Who: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

What: Western Conference semifinals series, Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

