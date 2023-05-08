NBA playoffs: Suns overcome Nikola Jokić's 53, ride Kevin Durant, Devin Booker to 2-2 series tie

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a basket at the end of the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Nikola Jokić exploded for 53 points on Sunday. It wasn't enough.

The Phoenix Suns countered with big games from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in a frantic 129-124 win over the Denver Nuggets. The game was an offensive showcase from both teams that featured All-NBA players playing at their best. In the end, Phoenix had more firepower and tied the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2 after dropping the first two games in Denver.

Durant and Booker set the tone early with Durant tallying 11 first-quarter points and Booker 13. Durant, who shot less than 39% from the field in each of Games 2 and 3, capped the first quarter with a catch-and-shoot fadeaway buzzer beater to cut Denver's lead to 34-32.

Jokić tallied 9 points in the first quarter, then turned things up in the second en route to a 24-point half while scoring 11 straight Denver points. He also got involved in a bizarre encounter with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the stands.

Ishbia had corralled a loose ball in his courtside seat. Jokic then forcefully took it from Ishbia and shoved him back into his seat.

The shove drew an unsportsmanlike technical foul, but Jokić remained in the game. He also remained red hot after halftime.

Jokić put on another personal scoring run with 13 straight Nuggets points in the third quarter to finish the stanza with 42. But Phoenix met his outburst with a 14-for-18 effort from the field, its best shooting quarter of the season. The hot shooting sent the Suns into the fourth with their biggest lead of the game at 98-92.

There, Landry Shamet joined the party with a 14 fourth-quarter effort for Phoenix. Jokić and Jamal Murray kept the pressure on the Suns, but Phoenix never relinquished its late lead.

