NBA playoffs: Nuggets take Game 1, survive Lakers' late rally in Western Conference finals

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports - 20679833

Nikola Jokić had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets survived a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to take Game 1 of the Western Conference finals 132-126 on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 slated for Thursday. Jamal Murray added 31 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 21 points.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis scored 40 points with 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Nuggets. LeBron James had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. The Lakers got within 3 points with 1:12 to play, but couldn't hit the dagger shot to rally past the top seed.

Recap of Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets in Game 1