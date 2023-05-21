NBA playoffs: Nuggets push Lakers to the brink with 3-0 lead

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets have so far had all the answers they need for the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they're one game away from a sweep.

Behind 35 points from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets won Game 3 119-108 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. If the Nuggets win Game 4 in Los Angeles on Monday, they will face the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics for the first title in franchise history.

No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in an NBA playoff series.

It was not an easy win for Denver, which has played with a chip on its shoulder all series against the NBA's marquee team.

MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic had maybe his quietest game of the postseason (which is saying something considering he still had 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds) and dealt with foul trouble most of the game. The Lakers once again enjoyed a free-throw disparity, this time outshooting the Nuggets 29-19. LeBron James (23 points, 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (28 points, 18 rebounds) both looked their terrifying selves.

The Nuggets won by avoiding the mistakes the Lakers typically force, committing only five turnovers, and a brilliant half from each of their stars.

Jamal Murray scored 30 points in first half

The first half was the Murray show, when the Nuggets standout guard followed up an unreal Game 2 performance with 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting in the first two quarters. Per the NBA's numbers, Murray's 53 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and first half of Game 3 was the most from a player in three-quarter span in the playoffs since 1988.

Murray catching fire put the Nuggets up by as much as 14 points in the first quarter, but it didn't put away the Lakers. Thanks to a quiet half from Jokic (five points on 2-of-8 shooting), a free throw disparity (18 attempts to the Nuggets' seven) and a great start from Anthony Davis, the Lakers only trailed 58-55 at the half.

The second half was different in many ways. For starters, Murray all but disappeared, going scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter. Jokic woke back up a bit, as did James, who made his first two three-pointers of the series on back-to-back plays.

The Nuggets led for much of the second half, and finally started pulling away midway through the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run.

At that point, Jokic had fully come alive, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Laker fans were walking out of Crypto.com Arena in the final two minutes, and you have to wonder if they'll be coming back on Monday.