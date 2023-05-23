NBA playoffs: Nuggets complete sweep of Lakers, earn first NBA Finals appearance

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets completed the first sweep in franchise history to advance to their first NBA Finals, holding off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Nikola Jokić also notched his eighth triple-double of this postseason, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in one postseason in NBA history.

The Nuggets await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The No. 8-seeded Heat have a 3-0 series lead with Game 4 set for Tuesday in Miami.

Recap of the Nuggets at Lakers

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!