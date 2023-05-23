NBA playoffs: Nuggets complete sweep of Lakers, earn first NBA Finals appearance

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets completed the first sweep in franchise history to advance to their first NBA Finals, holding off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Nikola Jokić also notched his eighth triple-double of this postseason, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in one postseason in NBA history.

The Nuggets await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The No. 8-seeded Heat have a 3-0 series lead with Game 4 set for Tuesday in Miami.

Recap of the Nuggets at Lakers

