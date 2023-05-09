NBA playoffs: Lakers push Warriors to the brink of elimination with Game 4 win

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, congratulates forward Anthony Davis after the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Lonnie Walker IV came to the rescue in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers lead the series 3-1 with a pivotal Game 5 at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (TNT) in San Francisco.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds, but Walker scored all 15 of his points in the final frame. Stephen Curry's triple-double (31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) wasn't enough to push the Warriors over the top.

Recap of Warriors-Lakers Game 4

