NBA playoffs: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly rallied to upset the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the opener of the Western Conference finals in Denver. That confidence and momentum could carry over into Game 2 on Thursday night.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokić notched another triple-double on 70% shooting from the field, but was slowed down in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when the Lakers switched Rui Hachimura onto the Joker. This matchup will be key to watch in Game 2.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets
What: Western Conference finals, Game 2 (Nuggets lead, 1-0)
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday
TV: ESPN