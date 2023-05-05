NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson, Warriors light up Lakers to even series at 1-1

NBA: Playoffs-Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports - 20562016

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made pregame adjustments, inserting JaMychal Green into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney, who reportedly was feeling ill. Looney still saw time off the bench in Game 2 on Thursday. Klay Thompson was on fire for the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, who were led by LeBron James. Stephen Curry made way for Thompson, playing a spacer point guard role.

After Anthony Davis took over in Game 1 to drop 30 points and grab 23 rebounds in leading Los Angeles to a 117-112 win and 1-0 series lead, his presence was been felt in Game 2. Meanwhile, Draymond Green's "force" was a decisive factor as the Warriors rolled to a 127-100 win to even the series at 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Los Angeles.

