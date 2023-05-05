NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson, Warriors roll over Lakers to even series 1-1

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors let Game 1 slip away from them on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson ensured that wasn’t going to happen twice.

Thompson dropped 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series at the Chase Center on Thursday night.

The Lakers, after fending off Golden State in a tight Game 1 behind a huge night from Anthony Davis, got off to a solid start on Thursday night. They took a seven-point lead after the first 12 minutes, and dropped five 3-pointers in the first quarter. That, however, is when things flipped completely.

Golden State opened the second quarter on a 14-4 run before outsourcing the Lakers by 18 in the period. Thompson had 19 of his 30 points in the first half behind five 3-pointers, which completely stole any momentum away from the Lakers at the break. Perhaps most importantly, Golden State shut down Davis in the first 24 minutes. Davis, after scoring 30 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in Game 1, was limited to just four points in the first half.

KLAY'S FIFTH THREE.

HE'S GOT 19.



Warriors look to even the series... they lead late in Q2 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hLyXFlrnL5 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2023

Their dominant showing didn’t stop there. The Warriors pushed their lead to 30 points by the end of the third quarter, and put up 110 points as a team. That marked the most points ever scored against the Lakers in a playoff game.

By then, it was far too late. The Warriors cruised to the 27-point win, which evened the series before it heads to Los Angeles on Saturday.

James, who had 21 points at halftime, finished with 23 points in the loss. His lone second-half bucket came on a mid-range jumper early in the third quarter. He finished with seven rebounds and three assists, and shot 10-of-18 from the field. Rui Hachimura added 21 points off the bench, and Davis finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Curry finished with 20 points and 12 assists to go with Thompson's 30 point night. The Warriors made 21 3-pointers as a team and shot 50% from behind the arc. JaMychal Green, who started in place of Kevon Looney, finished with 15 points, and both Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green added 11 points. Looney, who came off the bench while battling an illness, finished with six points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s recorded four games so far this postseason with at least 20 rebounds.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.