NBA playoffs: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Sixers in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates breaking 50 points against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum turned it on when it mattered and powered the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics into the Eastern Conference finals with a 112-88 win over the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in Boston. Tatum scored 51 points, the record for a Game 7, with 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 6 boards.

For the 76ers, their biggest stars again wilted on the biggest stage. Joel Embiid had only 15 points and 8 rebounds, while James Harden had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Celtics will face the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, which begins Wednesday in Boston.

Recap of Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics Game 7