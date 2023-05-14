NBA playoffs: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Sixers in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

Jayson Tatum turned it on when it mattered and powered the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics into the Eastern Conference finals with a 112-88 win over the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in Boston. Tatum scored 51 points, the record for a Game 7, with 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 6 boards.
For the 76ers, their biggest stars again wilted on the biggest stage. Joel Embiid had only 15 points and 8 rebounds, while James Harden had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Celtics will face the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, which begins Wednesday in Boston.