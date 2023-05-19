NBA playoffs: Jamal Murray's 4th-quarter outburst propels Nuggets to 2-0 lead over Lakers in Western Conference finals

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jamal Murray was having a slow night, then turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter and scored 23 of his 37 points in the period to propel the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets past the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals. Game 3 is Saturday night in Los Angeles.

