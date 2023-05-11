NBA playoffs: Jalen Brunson drops 38 points against Heat to keep Knicks alive

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

With the New York Knicks' season on the line, Jalen Brunson delivered. Brunson played the entire game, and dropped 38 points to down the Miami Heat 112-103 in Game 5.

New York trailed 3-1 in the series entering the contest. With the victory, Brunson and the Knicks will force a Game 6, which will take place Friday.

The Heat looked motivated to close things out in the first quarter. After keeping things close early, the Heat went on a 10-2 run in the middle of the quarter. Despite that, the Knicks managed to keep things close until under a minute left in the first. A controversial flagrant foul by Josh Hart set the Heat up for a late run to close out the quarter.

With under a minute to go, Hart was called for a flagrant foul on a 3-point attempt by Jimmy Butler. The play was reviewed and officials confirmed the call.

Josh Hart picked up his 3rd foul and a flagrant for this. Was this a foul? pic.twitter.com/KWQWdWRRaj — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) May 11, 2023

Butler hit 2 of his 3 free-throw attempts to make it a 6-point game. Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin added baskets to down the stretch to make it a 24-14 game in favor of the Heat.

Just as things were threatening to get out of hand, the Knicks answered. The team hit its first 7 shots in the second quarter, and went on an 18-2 run to take back the lead.

KNICKS LEAD GAME 5.



18-2 RUN IN Q2.



📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/1corW9V6Rs — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Robinson finally hit a 3-pointer to send the Heat on a 7-0 run of their own. That gave the Heat a 3-point lead with 5:56 to play in the half. That was the biggest lead for either team down the stretch. The two teams traded baskets to end the quarter. With just over a second to play, Julius Randle gave the Knicks a 50-47 lead heading into halftime.

Julius Randle gives New York a halftime lead ‼️



That stepback is cold.



📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/KPabW2K04B — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Randle gave the Knicks momentum entering the half, and both Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett capitalized on that in the third quarter. Brunson dropped 10 of his 38 points in the quarter. Barrett followed with 12 of his 26 points.

That helped the Knicks break open a 13-point lead with five minutes to play in the quarter. New York continued to put on the pressure, though a late 3-pointer by the Heat cut New York's lead to 10 entering the fourth.

The Knicks maintained that 10-point lead early in the quarter, but Miami finally got hot from beyond the arc. The Heat hit three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the Knicks' lead to just 4 points with 7 minutes to play.

With roughly 5 minutes to play, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra changed up his strategy. He had Heat players foul Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to send him to the free-throw line. Robinson, who shot 48% at the line this season, hit 3 of his 4 attempts before being taken out of the game.

Though the strategy backfired, the Heat didn't flinch. Duncan Robinson seemingly couldn't miss from beyond the arc, and kept the Heat in the game in the final minutes.

With Miami trailing by 6 points with 1:31 to play, Knicks guard Quentin Grimes may have pulled off the play of the night. After getting tangled up on defense and falling to the ground, Grimes — who was hobbling —recovered enough to steal the ball from Butler.

The Heat missed two consecutive 3-pointers in the final minute to end the comeback bid.

This story will be updated.