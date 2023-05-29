NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 7 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) bats the ball away from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Game 7. There's not much more that needs to be said. The No. 8-seeded Miami Heat were in position to pull off an improbable sweep, then the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics rallied to win the next three games of the Eastern Conference finals to set up Monday's win-or-go-home game.

The Celtics got a lucky break when Derrick White's buzzer-beater lifted them in Game 6, and they hope a raucous home crowd buoys them to become the first NBA team in league history to come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

From The Associated Press:

The Celtics are the fourth NBA team to erase a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series and force a deciding game. The previous three teams — the 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, the 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round and the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round — lost Game 7, all on the road.

The Denver Nuggets await the winner of Monday's game in the NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday.

How to watch Game 7: Heat at Celtics

Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When:8:30 p.m. ET Monday

TV: TNT

