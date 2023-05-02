NBA playoffs: Heat rule out Jimmy Butler for Game 2 vs. Knicks with ankle sprain

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after he falls in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler on Tuesday night.

The Heat ruled Butler out for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks due to a sprained ankle.

#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 2 vs the Knicks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 2, 2023

Butler sprained his right ankle in the final minutes of Miami's seven-point win over the Knicks in Game 1 on Sunday. Butler was driving to the rim against Knicks guard Josh Hart when his right ankle rolled hard. Butler drew a foul on the play, but was down on the court at Madison Square Garden for quite some time in pain before finally shooting his free throws.

While he didn't leave the game, Butler was very limited in what he could do the rest of the way. He finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but didn't score any more points after his free throws.

It's unclear how long Butler will be sidelined. Game 3 of the series is set for Saturday in Miami, which gives Butler significant time to recover.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.