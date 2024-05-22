NBA playoffs: Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis could return from calf injury as soon as Game 4 vs. Pacers

Boston Celtics (106) Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (93) At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH - May 11: Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis throws the ball back onto the court from the bench in the first half. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Kristaps Porzingis is apparently nearly ready to return for the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis, who has been battling a soleus strain in his right calf, could make his return as soon as Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . That would put him on pace to play on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Porzingis went down in Game 4 of the Celtics' opening-round series against the Miami Heat last month with an awkward non-contact injury. He pulled up after trying to make a move on the wing, and he then limped off the court very slowly. He hasn't played since.

Kristaps Porzingis heads to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury pic.twitter.com/3n3UNJr8q7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 30, 2024

Porzingis missed all of their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which the Celtics closed out in five games, as a result of his calf strain. He was already expected to miss the first two games of the conference finals against the Pacers, too.

Porzingis has been “accelerating his on-court ramp up” in recent days in an attempt to return during this series, according to Wojnarowski, but the Celtics are going to “continue to be conservative in his recovery.” If he can’t return on Monday night, the Celtics will host the Pacers in Game 5 of the series next Wednesday at TD Garden — unless they pull off a series sweep.

Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting a career-high 51.6% from the field this season with the Celtics this season. Boston, which earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, is back in the conference finals for a third straight season this spring.

Though the Celtics have survived in the postseason without Porzingis so far, his return could make a significant difference for a franchise that's searching for a second NBA Finals trip in the past three years.