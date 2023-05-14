NBA playoffs: Celtics take 3-point halftime lead over Sixers in Game 7; live updates, injury report, how to watch, TV

Win or go home. The best two words in sports: Game 7. The lowest remaining seeds in the Eastern Conference square off in the semifinals on Sunday: Philadelphia at Boston. Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The final spot in the conference finals on the line.
The Sixers are 4-1 on the road this postseason, with two coming at TD Garden in Boston this series. The Celtics changed their lineup in Game 6, going with a two-big starting five with Al Horford and Robert Williams. Will the Sixers respond with a lineup change of their own?
Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine addressed the three major questions facing the two teams ahead of Game 7.
How to watch 76ers-Celtics
Who: No. 3-seeded Philadelphia 76ers at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)
Where: TD Garden, Boston
When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday
TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)