NBA playoffs: Celtics find shooting stroke, ride scorching 3rd quarter past Heat to fend off sweep

NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the third quarter during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports - 20738797

There will be no sweep at South Beach.

The Boston Celtics rode hot shooting from long distance and a scorching third quarter to a 116-99 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The win fends off a sweep by the Heat and forces Game 5 on Thursday in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat entered Tuesday's game with a chance to close out a 4-0 series win at home. They got off to a good start with 18-5 and 20-11 first-half runs to take a 56-50 edge into halftime. But Boston asserted its will after halftime.

Trailing 61-52 in the third, the Celtics took control of the third quarter with a 19-0 run in a span of 3:04. They ended the run with a 70-62 lead that they would not relinquish. After struggling to connect from deep all series, the Celtics found their stride in the third while connecting on 7 of 12 3-point attempts and outscoring the Heat, 38-23.

They kept the pressure on through the fourth to stamp out any semblance of a Heat rally. While the shot well from distance, they also found the elite defense that was their trademark during the regular season and had eluded them through the first three games of the series. They fueled their second-half rally with points of turnovers while limiting Miami from long distance.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 34 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. He scored 14 of his 34 in the third quarter while hitting 2 of Boston's 7 3s in the stanza.