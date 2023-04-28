NBA playoffs: Boston Celtics survive wild Game 6, eliminate Atlanta Hawks

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 20552424

The Boston Celtics survived a valiant Atlanta Hawks effort in a wild 128-120 win, avoiding a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta native Jaylen Brown's 3-pointer over Hawks guard Dejounte Murray with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter forced the 15th tie of Game 6, 113-113. The Celtics finally built a cushion for the first time since the opening minutes, as Al Horford and Jayson Tatum's back-to-back 3-pointers edged the lead to six, and Tatum dunked a Horford miss to push Boston's advantage to 121-113 with 2:07 left.

Check back soon for more details.