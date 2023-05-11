NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis expected to be available for Lakers-Warriors Game 6 after head injury, per report

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis before Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited the team's Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors after taking an elbow to the head in the fourth quarter. He is expected to play in Game 6 "barring a setback," Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Thursday.

Davis was elbowed in the head by Warriors center Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter and left for the sideline. After sitting on the bench with his head in hands in apparent pain, he walked to the tunnel with assistance with the Warriors leading 102-90. He appeared woozy as he left the court.

Davis was ruled out shortly after he was reportedly escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair for further evaluation. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis' condition had improved.

This story will be updated.

