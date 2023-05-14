NBA playoffs: 76ers-Celtics Game 7 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Win or go home. The best two words in sports: Game 7. The lowest remaining seeds in the Eastern Conference square off in the semifinals on Sunday: Philadelphia at Boston. Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The final spot in the conference finals on the line.

The Sixers are 4-1 on the road this postseason, with two coming at TD Garden in Boston this series. The Celtics changed their lineup in Game 6, going with a two-big starting five with Al Horford and Robert Williams. Will the Sixers respond with a lineup change of their own?

Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine addressed the three major questions facing the two teams ahead of Game 7.

How to watch 76ers-Celtics

Who: No. 3-seeded Philadelphia 76ers at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

Follow Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics Game 7 live updates