NBA playoffs 2025 seeding, standings, record, matchups: Could the Clippers knock off Thunder in potential 1st-round matchup?

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to pass the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," longtime NBA player Marcus Morris joined Kevin O'Connor to discuss the Western Conference landscape, shining a spotlight on the Oklahoma City Thunder's impressive run as the top seed in the West at 56-12. Morris, who has played for eight NBA teams, shared his perspective on the young OKC squad.

Morris expressed doubt about the Thunder's readiness to conquer the playoffs, citing their lack of veteran presence as a glaring deficiency. O'Connor asked Morris, "Who's best equipped to beat them then?" Marcus promptly backed the L.A. Clippers — with a caveat of a "healthy Kawhi Leonard."

The Clippers' potential clash with the Thunder could be a compelling first-round playoff battle, with L.A. currently sitting in eighth in the West with a 38-30 record. Morris illustrated his point, emphasizing the importance of seasoned playoff experience. "With a healthy Kawhi, I think they got a shot of beating them just because of the experience," Morris said. Despite Leonard's health concerns throughout his tenure with the Clippers, the possibility of him being fit for postseason action fuels optimism among Clippers faithful.

Oklahoma City's young talent, headlined by BetMGM MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a dominant force. But as O'Connor argued, the Thunder's youth could lead to underestimation by playoff opponents. Morris acknowledged SGA's brilliance, but lamented the uncertainties surrounding his supporting cast.

It's the ultimate postseason conundrum: Can raw talent edge out playoff-proven veterans and experience? As the playoffs loom, the Thunder have plenty of questions to answer.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.