NBA One-Month Awards! The MVP of the season so far is ...

We're just one month into the NBA season. Only 18.6% of the games have been played. That's nothing in the grand scheme of an 82-game grind. Teams are still finding their identity, rookies are adjusting to the league's speed, and we haven't even hit the trade rumor frenzy yet.

But early impressions matter. The first month sets the tone, establishes frontrunners, and gives us a glimpse into who's primed to dominate the conversation all year. So, while it's way too early to draw any definitive conclusions, it's the perfect time to set a baseline with my one-month award ballot. Think of it as a snapshot of the league right now before chaos inevitably takes over.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Stats: 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1 block

Jokić is picking up right where he left off: He’s the best player in the NBA, an unstoppable scoring force who’s the symphony conductor of Denver’s offense, and the linchpin of the team’s defense. The Nuggets are nothing without him.

With three MVPs and a Finals MVP already on his résumé, this might somehow be peak Jokić. He’s setting career-highs in points, assists, steals, and blocks per game while shooting a ridiculous 56.4% from 3. In a year where Denver needs more shooting, of course Jokić steps up and delivers — because that’s what he does. He gives the Nuggets exactly what they need to win, and he dominates while doing it. No wonder he’s the MVP frontrunner again.

2. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Stats: 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals

Tatum is putting together his most complete season yet. He's diversifying his game in ways that make Boston's offense hum. Tatum's passing out of double teams is crisp, his shot selection is smarter, and he's embracing a leadership role that's visible in every possession. And it shows in the numbers since he's scoring at career-high levels both in volume and in efficiency.

Oh, and the defense? Still elite. Tatum's versatility on both ends is a huge reason the Celtics look like the league's most balanced team once again.

3. Anthony Davis, Lakers

Stats: 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks

This version of AD is the one Lakers fans have dreamed about. Dominating on defense and averaging a career-high in points on offense.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick spent years in the media questioning how the Lakers utilized Davis, and now we're seeing why with the most expansive role of his career. Davis is the centerpiece, running more pick-and-rolls, taking jumpers again, and scoring at will from everywhere on the floor. This isn't just a return to form. This is the best Davis has ever been.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Stats: 28.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.1 blocks

SGA finished second in MVP voting last season, and he's nearly matching his production once again despite less-than-ideal circumstances with both of his bigs (Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein) missing extensive time.

OKC fans would like to see Gilgeous-Alexander receive more whistles; he logs only 4.3 free throws on a league-high 22.7 drives per game. I'd rather the referees call even less fouls league wide, but their point is fair given how he finds himself at the line at a lower rate than many other high-volume attackers.

5. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Stats: 23 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals

How is Steph still doing this? At 36, he's out here torching defenses like it's 2016 all over again with a scoring efficiency near his all-time highs. The Warriors are at the top of the West and stand as the only NBA team with both a top-five offensive rating and defensive rating. Steph remains the engine that makes it all go.

It's possible Curry won't hold on to this spot as other candidates end up improving on their slow starts to the season. But perhaps he will see his scoring increase too. Bottom line? Steph isn't slowing down.

ALL-NBA TEAMS

First TeamNikola Jokić, NuggetsAnthony Davis, LakersJayson Tatum, CelticsShai Gilgeous-Alexander, ThunderStephen Curry, Warriors

Second TeamAnthony Edwards, Timberwolves De'Aaron Fox, KingsLuka Dončić, MavericksDonovan Mitchell, CavaliersLeBron James, Lakers

Third TeamGiannis Antetokounmpo, BucksKevin Durant, SunsVictor Wembanyama, SpursFranz Wagner, MagicKyrie Irving, Mavericks

On the radar: Jalen Brunson, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Derrick White, Devin Booker, Tyler Herro, Jaylen Brown, Alperen Şengün, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Jalen Williams, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jarrett Allen, Draymond Green, Pascal Siakam, Paolo Banchero

The NBA is loaded with individual talent. You could argue for a lot of players to represent these teams at the end of every season, nevermind now at only the beginning. So the "on the radar" list for All-NBA might even be missing a few names.

The MVP race is a bit more separated. The top four (Jokić, Tatum, AD, SGA) seem primed to stick in the race. It’s just a matter of who else joins it: Will Ant and Luka start leading their teams to more wins? Could Fox keep surging? Will Giannis turn the Bucks around? Does Victor level up on offense? We’ve got a long way to go to get some answers to these questions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

1. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Stats: 3.7 blocks, 1.3 steals, 10.5 rebounds

Wembanyama's defense has reached another level in his sophomore season, making him the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. Opponents are shooting 38.8% within six feet of the rim when defended by Victor, which is an absolutely ridiculous 23.1% worse than their norm. Players often won't even test him because when they do it obviously goes poorly.

The Spurs have Wemby near the rim as much as possible, but he moves his feet well on the perimeter to deter drives with his long limbs and he's already blocked five triples this season, most in the NBA. The Spurs now have the ninth-ranked defensive rating this season, in large part thanks to Wemby, who's dominating games by bending the entire defensive geometry in San Antonio's favor.

2. Draymond Green, Warriors

Stats: 1.1 blocks, 1.1 steals

Draymond remains the linchpin of Golden State's defense, orchestrating chaos with his unmatched basketball IQ and versatility. Watch him on any given possession and he's a step ahead, barking out coverages, sniffing out passes, and rotating with precision.

For all the talk about Green declining as he aged into his mid-30s, that appears it won't be the case considering the anchor he continues to be for the NBA's fourth-ranked defense.

3. Dyson Daniels, Hawks

Stats: 6.9 deflections, 3.1 steals, 1 block

Daniels has been an absolute defensive menace to start the season, racking up 96 deflections—96 in 14 games! That's almost double the next guys, De'Aaron Fox and Jalen Williams, who have 57. We've got a long way to go, but the record since the NBA started counting deflections was set by Robert Covington 4.2 in 2016-17. Daniels is also logging 3.1 steals per game—the record of 3.7 was set by Alvin Robertson in 1985-86.

And this isn't just some off-ball gimmick. His combination of length, awareness, and constant hustle is insane. It's like he's everywhere at once. The Hawks are also using him as their go-to on-ball stopper, throwing him at the league's best scorers and daring them to get by him. They usually can't. The issue is the rest of the Hawks defense, but Daniels has been so tremendous individually that he deserves a spot on this list right now.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAMS

First TeamVictor WembanyamaDraymond GreenDyson DanielsEvan MobleyJaren Jackson Jr.

Second TeamAnthony DavisRudy GobertBam AdebayoLu DortJalen Suggs

On the radar: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jonathan Isaac, Dillon Brooks, Bam Adebayo, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Franz Wagner, Keon Ellis, OG Anunoby, Jayson Tatum, Jarrett Allen, Christian Braun

I've argued for a few years now that the NBA should add a third team for All-Defense. There are so many players that you could argue deserve one of these spots. I've leaned on players who appear more on the floor, so that means Dort over Alex Caruso, or Suggs over Jonathan Isaac. But this is tough. There are a lot of great defenders in the NBA.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

1. Jared McCain, Sixers

Stats: 15.6 points, 2.7 assists, 41 3PT%, 22.6 minutes

McCain is the early leader for ROTY after averaging 25.2 points on 63.8% true shooting in the games Tyrese Maxey was sidelined by a hamstring injury. He looks like Steph Lite, relocating for 3s, pulling up, and facilitating within the flow of the offense.

Jared McCain is special pic.twitter.com/B03gmcSSbv — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 16, 2024

But will McCain continue to play big minutes and put up big numbers now that Maxey has returned? So far, he is. McCain dropped 20 points on a season-high 40 minutes in Maxey's return, but Maxey was on a minutes restriction.

McCain will need to keep producing — because the ugly 2-11 Sixers need it, first and foremost — and because other contenders for Rookie of the Year already are coming on strong.

2. Dalton Knecht, Lakers

Stats: 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 46.1 3PT%, 22.7 minute

Knecht already looks like the same flamethrower he was at Tennessee, where he dropped 25-plus points 12 times last season. Now with the Lakers, he's already done it twice — and there's no reason to think he won't do it again.

He's an experienced scorer who's earned the trust of LeBron and AD, and having JJ Redick in his corner doesn't hurt either. Don't be shocked if he's the consensus leader next time I update these rankings.

3. Bub Carrington, Wizards

Stats: 10.1 points, 5 assists, 38.9 3PT%, 30.3 minutes

Carrington leads all rookies in assists, and he's only turning the ball over 1.8 times per game. Plus he's scoring fairly efficiently at 38.9% from 3, 80% from the line, and 52% from midrange. After tracking Carrington all season at Pittsburgh, it's been fascinating to see the way he's already made improvements:

Bub Carrington College To NBA Progress

Pittsburgh Freshman Season

Washington Rookie Season

Dribble Jumper 3PT%

32%

39%

% FGA At-Rim

14%

22%

Steals Per Game

0.6

1.2

Carrington was a midrange heavy player as a college freshman who rarely got to the rim and didn't shoot well from 3 off the dribble. So far this season, he's getting to the basket more often and shooting better on pull-up 3s while also making a far greater defensive impact.

At 2-11 on the season, the Wizards stink again. But they are no longer an eyesore to watch, in large part because of young guys like Carrington. The future is bright in Washington in more ways than one.

ALL-ROOKIE TEAMS

First TeamJared McCainDalton KnechtBub CarringtonZach EdeyJaylen Wells

Second TeamRyan DunnZaccharie RisacherYves MissiDonovan ClinganStephon Castle

Two Grizzlies land on the first team for now, and it won't be a shocker if my preseason pick to win Rookie of the Year — Zach Edey — ends up back in the top 3. But his missed games and inconsistent minutes knock him down a spot for now.

In the months to come I fully expect Castle and Clingan to also make a push for ROTY. Risacher could too since he gets regular minutes and already checks a lot of boxes, but it will be dependent on the consistency of his jumper.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE MONTH

1. Christian Braun, Nuggets

Stats: 16.2 points, 60 2P%, 42.5 3P%, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 stocks

The Nuggets let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk and that opened a starting spot for Braun, who's playing the best basketball of his life. Averaging 35.3 minutes, Braun is playing heavy minutes and scoring the hell out of the ball for Denver while also playing versatile defense both on the perimeter and at the rim.

Braun epitomizes the meaning of the award in the sense that he was already good at some of these things, and he's still doing it while playing way more minutes. But his skill has also improved as a shooter from 3 and as a driver with the ball.

2. Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards

Stats: 14.8 points, 63.9 TS%, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists

I don't discriminate against second-year players like some voters do. Sure, they're "supposed to get better," but they often don't. Some get worse. And few improve as much as Coulibaly has for the Wizards, nearly doubling his production and while improving his efficiency from last season.

Last year, he was brutal in the pick-and-roll, shooting 29.3% (12-for-41). This year? He's at 58.3% (14-for-24). He's way more confident and playing a controlled style, hitting pull-ups and turnarounds from midrange. Plus he's throwing down some highlight-reel finishes at the rim. It's like he woke up and realized, "Oh yeah, I'm allowed to be awesome."

3. Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Stats: 18.8 points, 47.4 3P%, 82.1% on 5.6 FTA, 6.6 rebounds

Mathurin was a volume scorer plagued by inconsistency, but he appears to be turning a corner this season. He's still relentlessly attacking the rim but finishing at a higher clip and shooting career-best numbers from deep.

There's a maturity to his game now — Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle credits his improved shot selection, and Mathurin looks noticeably more locked in on defense as well.

On the radar: Norm Powell, Guerschon Yabusele, Dyson Daniels, Gradey Dick, Jalen Johnson, Franz Wagner, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Jaden Ivey

SIXTH MAN OF THE MONTH

1. Payton Pritchard, Celtics

Stats: 15.3 points, 42.3% on 8.7 3PA, 2.8 assists

Pritchard becomes what the Celtics need from him. Need a sharpshooter to fly around the arc? He can have 28-point scoring outings on 8-for-12 from 3 like he did against the Bucks. Need playmaking? He can log 8 assists to only 1 turnover like he did against the Nets.

Every night, Pritchard provides something positive to the Celtics. With his shooting, with his midrange fadeaways, with his paint penetration, with his gritty defense. He's the best backup point guard in the NBA, and so far, the best Sixth Man.

2. Tari Eason, Rockets

Stats: 11.7 points, 6.4 boards, 2.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 assists

Eason is First Team All-Defense caliber. Houston has stuck him on players of different shapes and sizes like Giannis Antetokounmo, Pascal Siakam, and Jalen Williams. But more importantly, away from the ball he's a destructive defender who gets his hands in the mix with 2.2 steals and 3 deflections per game. He's everywhere, like a sentry targeting the ball on passes into the paint, a vacuum inhaling boards. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka compared Eason to Kawhi Leonard for good reason.

But Eason isn't just a one-way player. He's shooting 37% from 3, hustling in transition, cutting in the halfcourt, and doing dirty work on offense.

BetMGM has Eason listed as +4000 for Sixth Man of the Year, as of this publishing, which means hitting a $1 bet would win you $41. There is not a better value bet right now. As his minutes continue to tick up after missing 60 games last season, it won't shock me one bit if he's soon the favorite to win it.

3. Buddy Hield, Warriors

Stats: 16.5 points, 45.1% on 8.1 3PA

Hield fits perfectly in Golden State's system, sprinting to a spot in transition, thriving off screens and handoffs to unleash 3s or slingshot toward the rim.

The Warriors have a +32 net rating with Hield sharing the floor with Steph Curry, and he's looking every bit like an adopted Splash Brother.

On the radar: Naz Reid, Jonathan Kuminga, Tre Mann, Amen Thompson, Caris LeVert, Dereck Lively, Malik Monk, Devin Vassell, Dalano Banton

COACH OF THE MONTH

1. Kenny Atkinson, Cavaliers

Stats: 16-1 record, +11.7 net rating

Even putting aside the 15-0 undefeated record to begin the season, Atkinson had the Cavaliers simply looking more cohesive than they ever did under their former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

There was a clunkiness to the top-four of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But now, no matter the lineup combination, Atkinson is pushing the right buttons to get them all to produce.

2. Ty Lue, Clippers

Stats: 9-7 record, +1.3 net rating

The NBA is filled with teams missing stars who are losing games night after night. And then there's the Clippers: 9-7 without Kawhi Leonard.

Lue has installed a system that's playing elite defense, while surviving enough on offense without their superstar. Just imagine if they get Kawhi back healthy.

3. Steve Kerr, Warriors

Stats: 11-3 record, +10.2 net rating

Gotta love how Kerr has somehow made it work with a rotation that often goes beyond 10 guys since this season. The Warriors gave him depth and he knows how to use it. New players have successfully been integrated too.

On the radar: Joe Mazzulla, Jamahl Mosley, JJ Redick, Mark Daignault, Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka