NBA free agency preview & Damian Lillard trade rumors | No Cap Room

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine preview NBA free agency in the days leading up to the frenzy, discussing the most interesting teams and the players that are going to get overpaid.

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together for another episode of No Cap Room, this one providing a full preview of NBA free agency in the days before it begins.

However, the entire league is waiting to see what is happening with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Whether he’ll be traded, and where, will have a domino effect on the rest of the league and will cast a shadow over all of this offseason’s free agency.

There are a few players that are in such high demand heading into free agency that they’re likely to earn more money than many would expect, we’re calling the the belles of the ball. Jake and Dan go through some of their favorites and explain why these players are being recruited by so many NBA teams.

Many of the league’s highest profile free agents are likely to stay with the team they have been on already, although some news breaks during the recording that casts some doubt on where James Harden and Kyrie Irving could end up.

Finally, Dan put out his list of the most interesting teams heading into free agency, so Jake counters with his own (shorter) list of the teams he will be watching in the first few days of free agency and explains why.

