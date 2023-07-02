NBA free agency 2023: Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to sign with Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 29: Eric Gordon #10 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 29, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns picked up a key rotational piece for their backcourt after reportedly agreeing to a deal with guard Eric Gordon, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Gordon was reportedly a sought-after acquisition this offseason, per Charania, but now joins an impressive cast of stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the recently-traded Bradley Beal. He ended the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Clippers — the team that originally drafted Gordon seventh overall in 2008 — after a trade with the Houston Rockets. Gordon averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in 69 appearances and 58 starts.