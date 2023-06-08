NBA Finals: Jamal Murray sustained a next-level floor burn in Denver's Game 3 win

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets blows on his wrist after falling to the deck in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 104-94 win over the Miami Heat during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The Denver Nuggets have a 2-1 NBA Finals advantage over the Miami Heat after Wednesday’s 109-94 win. Jamal Murray was on display in that victory, recording 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists before the final buzzer.

While it's enough to be in awe how well the guard combines with powerhouse center Nikola Jokić for the reliable Nuggets two-man game, Murray was also playing through a pretty gross-looking hand injury.

ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude described the injury on Twitteer Wednesday night.

"Nuggets Jamal Murray showed me his left hand which had broken open and scraped skin on the palm, that happened after he dove in game," she tweeted. "Throughout the game I noticed they tried putting ice on it and wrapping it at the end of the game with tape. Seemed the wound was stinging to touch so he pulled the wrap off. Even through that he played 45 minutes and had a 34-point triple-double."

While that description definitely paints a picture, Murray showed reporters the floor burn on his left hand at Thursday's practice. The photo Denver Post sportswriter Mike Singer shared of the injury shows just how much tissue the court wiped away. It's definitely the type of basketball injury we see often.

Jamal Murray has a floor burn on his hand 😳



(Via @msinger ) pic.twitter.com/pajbZ2M05k — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2023

As Gold-Onwude noted, Murray played substantial minutes despite the burn. If that's not enough to cool any concerned fans nerves, the Canadian basketball player told ESPN's Malika Andrews that he's accustomed to hurting.

When Murray was younger, his father put him through "pain tolerance drills," including balancing cups of hot tea on his quads while holding a squat. Wall sits featuring warm items sounds like it would do the trick for rising a child's pain threshold.

Jamal Murray has tape around his left hand (not his thumb) at practice. Michael Malone said it was just a floor burn. pic.twitter.com/o0IKFebZlV — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 8, 2023

With childhood preparation like that, it seems safe to guess that Murray won't miss a beat when the Nuggets visit Miami on Friday for Game 4.