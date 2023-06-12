NBA Finals: Heat mascot available for Game 6 after being punched by Conor McGregor, briefly hospitalized

MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

If he’s needed, Burnie will be there.

The Miami Heat mascot, after reportedly taking a trip to the emergency room after being punched by fighter Conor McGregor during a promotional stunt in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, is available for Game 6 of the series.

"That's the Miami Heat toughness that we're talking about," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, laughing, on Sunday from Denver. "He should have been allowed to take the first swing. We won't reveal who that is, but yeah, he can take a punch and get back up. He's not going to miss any time."

During the third quarter of the Nuggets’ win in Game 4 on Friday night, Burnie was on the court with McGregor to help him promote a pain relief spray. Burnie squared up with McGregor while wearing a pair of fake boxing gloves when McGregor knocked him out with a left hook.

Once Burnie was down on the court, McGregor hit him in the head a second time before spraying him with the pain spray.

Burnie was eventually dragged off the floor by Heat staffers.

The man who plays Burnie was then taken to the emergency room briefly to receive treatment and pain medication, per The Athletic's Sam Amick .

Though it was obviously a promotional stunt, McGregor clearly took it too far. It’s unclear if he’ll face any consequences as a result.

McGregor hasn't fought at all since 2021, when he broke his tibia in the first round of a rematch with Dustin Poirier. He has just one KO since 2016, and has only fought in the UFC four times since then. He is currently set to take on Michael Chandler next .