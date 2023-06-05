NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about the Miami Heat taking game 2 of the NBA Finals and how it happened before turning their sights on the NBA coaching carousel, which saw Frank Vogel hired in Phoenix and Sam Cassell joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff in Boston.

Vincent Goodwill, from the floor of Ball Arena, hosts a special episode of Good Word with Goodwill following Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat, whom everyone had given up on, stole the game and home court advantage away from the Denver Nuggets by playing in the mud.

The guys go over how the Heat pulled off the upset and what it means for game 3, as well as the rest of the series.

Vince and Jake also discuss some of the recent news regarding NBA coaches. Frank Vogel was hired to be the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, but Kevin Young (who was a finalist for the job) was given a new contract that makes him the highest paid assistant coach in the league. Vince is worried that it might set up for a bad situation for the incoming coach.

Right before game 2 of the Finals, news broke that Sam Cassell would be joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff in Boston. That gives Vince and Jake a chance to go over what went wrong with the Celtics’ coaching staff this season, how they probably should’ve handled it instead, and what the addition of Cassell can do to help their team next season.

