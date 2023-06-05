NBA Finals: Duncan Robinson sparks 4th-quarter Heat rally to stun Nuggets, tie series at 1-1

The Denver Nuggets were in control of Game 2. Duncan Robinson had other ideas.
The backup Heat forward sparked a fourth-quarter run that saw Miami rally for a 111-108 Game 2 win in the NBA Finals on Sunday. The series shifts to Miami on Wednesday tied at 1-1.
After an 18-point third quarter from Nikola Jokić, Denver entered the fourth with an 83-75 lead. But Robinson — who entered the final quarter scoreless — went on a personal 8-2 run to start the stanza and cut Denver’s lead to 85-83. A 12-0 Miami run later, and the Heat led, 90-85. They never trailed again.
The strong fourth quarter bookended a hot start from Miami that saw the Heat take a 26-23 first quarter lead. The Nuggets responded with a big effort from their bench in the second and Jokić's big third to reassert control. But the shooting touch that eluded Miami in Game 1 returned for Game 2 as the Heat shot 48.7% from the field, including a 48.6% (17 of 35) clip from long distance.
Schedule:
Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC)Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)
* - if necessary