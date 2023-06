Cason Wallace arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Dallas Mavericks dealt the No. 10 overall pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a trade exception and the No. 12 selection, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Thunder drafted University of Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace with the 10th pick.

