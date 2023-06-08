Nationals game postponed, Giants OTAs cancelled due to ongoing poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

Canadian Forest Fire Hits The U.S. WASHINGTON, D.C. - JUNE 6: View of the air quality as a result of 414 out of control fires burning in Canada has hit parts of the US including Washington, D.C. June 6, 2023. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Wednesday marked a flurry of cancelled and postponed athletic events on the East Coast as wildfires in Canada triggered air quality alerts.

That trend continued when the Washington Nationals postponed their matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The game, initially set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, won't take place until June 22.

This comes as Washington D.C. area residents experience worse air quality than yesterday. Levels on Thursday triggered a "Code Purple" designation in some areas. Those are the most dangerous air conditions, marking a 201 to 300 air quality index. Surrounding areas are also seeing Code Red and Code Maroon (hazardous) levels toward Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants canceled Thursday's OTA practice session. This move came shortly after the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene & NYC Emergency Management issued a warning, saying “It is strongly recommended that organizations cancel or postpone outdoor events, or move these activities indoors.”

Although the Giants' facility is indoors, the air quality still presented risk. The team is scheduled to hold another OTA session Friday with mandatory minicamp next week.

Across the league, the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders have all moved Thursday practices inside.

