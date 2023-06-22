National title win earns UConn's Dan Hurley a lucrative contract extension

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates during the net cutting after their win against San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Connecticut’s national championship has resulted in a lucrative contract extension for Dan Hurley.

UConn announced Thursday that Hurley had signed a six-year extension worth over $30 million. The Huskies beat San Diego State in April for the national title.

"It's a commitment on behalf of the university and certainly a commitment on Coach Hurley's behalf," UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. "We both believe this past year was the start of something significant. Although our program is used to winning championships, this was Coach Hurley's first. And we want to make sure it's not his last."

Hurley, 50, came to UConn from Rhode Island ahead of the 2018-19 season and succeeded Kevin Ollie with the Huskies. The Huskies have made the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons and entered the 2023 tournament as a No. 4 seed.

UConn was dominant throughout its tournament run after losing the Big East tournament title to Marquette. UConn won every game in the tournament by double digits and its 13-point win over Miami in the Final Four was its smallest margin of victory all tournament. The national title was UConn's fifth in the past 25 seasons and those five titles have come with three different head coaches.

Hurley’s previous contract at UConn went through the 2027 season and the 2023 Final Four appearance triggered a clause that allowed him to extend it through 2029. He was previously making a base salary of just under $3 million and is now set to make an average of $5 million per season.

UConn is expected to have three key contributors from its title team selected in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Jordan Hawkins is a potential lottery pick while Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo are seen as potential second-round selections. In their place, the Huskies are set to bring in five-star point guard Stephon Castle and four other four-star recruits as part of its 2023 recruiting class.