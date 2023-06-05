NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins marathon race in St. Louis for third victory of 2023

Kyle Busch held on during a flurry of late-race restarts to win his third NASCAR Cup Series race of 2023 on Sunday at Gateway.

Busch led the 243-lap race’s final 60 laps after he got past Kyle Larson on lap 184. He needed to deal with five different restarts in that span to hold on to win.

The final restart extended the race three laps beyond its scheduled distance when Bubba Wallace’s car had an apparent brake rotor failure and he hit the wall on lap 235. The caution necessitated a two-lap sprint to the finish and Busch had the race won entering Turn 1 right after the restart after he cleared Kyle Larson.

Busch started first on Sunday and led 122 laps.