NASCAR: Joey Logano wins his third Cup Series title with a victory at Phoenix

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Joey Logano is a three-time Cup Series champion.

Logano took the lead from William Byron shortly after the NASCAR Cup Series championship race's final restart on lap 260 and led the rest of the way at Phoenix as he held off his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the final laps.

Logano’s third title puts him in exclusive NASCAR company. Just 10 drivers have won three or more Cup Series titles. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson all have seven. Jeff Gordon has four titles. And now Logano is tied with Lee Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip and Tony Stewart at three.

Logano’s title continues what has been a remarkable even-year streak. You should pencil him in for the 2026 Cup Series title. Logano’s previous titles came in 2018 and 2022 when he won the season finales and he has made the final four in every even-numbered year since NASCAR instituted its final race winner-take-all playoff format in 2014.

