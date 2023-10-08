NASCAR: AJ Allmendinger wins at Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval as Tyler Reddick was the only driver to jump into the top eight in the points standings to advance to the third round.

Reddick entered the race ninth in the points standings and moved into the top eight with a sixth-place finish. Brad Keselowski was the victim of Reddick’s move, as Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch won’t move on to the third round.

Reddick is joined in the third round by William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.