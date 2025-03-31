Mock Draft Monday with Chris Trapasso: Cowboys land perfect WR to pair with Lamb | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as CBS Sports Chris Trapasso joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Trapasso's latest mock he has the Raiders landing Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys grabbing Arizona WR Tet McMillan. To end the show, Trapasso stands on the table' for a TCU WR that reminds him of Puka Nacua as a prospect coming out of college.

(4:40) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

(13:30) - Arizona WR Tet McMillan - Dallas Cowboys

(19:15) - Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen - Miami Dolphins

(26:10) - Oregon DT Derrick Harmon - Baltimore Ravens

(32:40) - North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel - Minnesota Vikings

(39:40) - Stand on the table prospect: TCU WR Jack Bech

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!