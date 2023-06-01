MMA fighter Mike Dragich helped capture 10-foot alligator outside Florida school

PGA: Valspar Championship - Final Round Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; An alligator swims in a pond near the 4th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports - 17937456

You've heard of MMA fighters wrestling with bears, but have you ever heard of one going toe-to-toe with an alligator? That's what amateur fighter Mike Dragich did last week when he helped Florida fire and rescue officials remove a 10-foot alligator from the grounds of an elementary school in Jacksonville.

Dragich, 33, is also a licensed gator trapper, so it's not as if he fought the reptile without any experience. His Instagram page is littered with videos of him grappling with alligators and he calls himself the Blue Collar Brawler.

The Jacksonville native said he got a phone call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation one night during dinner with his family that an alligator wandered onto an elementary school grounds, although Dragich said he didn't know how big it would be until he got there.

"We get there. I walked through the gate. And boom. There it was just ready to go right there in the parking lot, and we just had to get the job done," he told FOX35 Orlando. "I felt like Batman, for real, you know."

Dragich won his last amateur fight on Dec. 10, 2022, by TKO against Jaguar West and is 2-2 in his career.