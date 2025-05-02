MLB trade deadline early forecast: 3 teams — Cubs, Orioles and Rangers — with these big needs

As we enter May, MLB teams are beginning to evaluate where they are and who they are as ballclubs. And it’s not just contenders. It's also teams you could call “pretenders” trying to play their way into contention.

While it’s early and the trade market hasn’t begun to take shape enough to present credible deal worthy players, it’s not too early to see where teams have weaknesses and what areas of need they may look to address over the next few months leading up to the trade deadline.

These three teams have the most glaring needs going into the second month of the season.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have gotten off to one of the best starts in MLB and are 19-13 entering Friday, jumping out to an early lead in the NL Central. In a month when they faced the entire NL West, things could have gone bad quickly. But the Cubs' offense has proven to be the best in the majors, ranking first in baseball in hits, extra-base hits walks and runs scored (by a healthy margin).

And while the Cubs appear destined for the postseason for the first time since the wild-card round in 2020, they have their fair share of flaws. The biggest is in their bullpen. It has been unsettling on the back end as manager Craig Counsell has needed extra time to figure out who he can trust. The team currently ranks 23rd in baseball in bullpen ERA. While veteran closer Ryan Pressly has a respectable 2.08 ERA, his seven walks to just five strikeouts are concerning. It's not hard to see that finding help will be a main priority as the trade market opens.

The other big area of concern for the Cubs is the hole at third base. Top prospect Matt Shaw was supposed to man the position, but after a less than stellar start, the team sent him back to Triple-A for more seasoning. While Counsell said last week the Cubs expect Shaw to man the position again at some point this season, it's been a revolving door at the hot corner. They've used five different players there and have just a 63 wRC+, the fifth-worst in the National League.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore's biggest need lies within its starting rotation, which has been a long-term problem. In an AL East that has improved rapidly over the past few seasons, the Orioles appeared to be a team entering their window of championship contention. Yet, this season's start has left a lot to be desired.

Without injured starters Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin, who are the best the Orioles have to offer, Baltimore's collection of Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson haven't gotten it done. Kremer and Povich both have an ERA over 5.00, Morton has an ERA nearing 10.00 and in his first start of the season, Gibson allowed nine earned runs.

Baltimore’s inability to acquire high-level starting pitching has cost it significantly over the years, but it’s come to a head this season.

Baltimore might have to jump the market to acquire rotation reinforcements. The Orioles are already in fifth place in their division and if they don't address the pitching needs soon, they might end up being sellers at the deadline, allowing their window to close.

Texas Rangers

This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. The Rangers went into the offseason with the plan to make hitting, their strength, even stronger. So far in 2025, that hasn’t been the case. It’s been their biggest weakness.

Second baseman Marcus Semien was one of the more consistent players in baseball over the past five years, but he's currently off to the worst start of his career. Shortstop Corey Seager is again on the IL and right fielder Adolis García hasn't been able to get things going either. And Texas' new additions from the winter have also not performed. Designated hitter Joc Pederson got off to one of the worst starts in MLB history, going hitless in 41 at-bats, and the Rangers recently demoted infielder Jake Burger to Triple-A for a reset after his early struggles.

Even more surprising, is that their starting pitching has kept the team afloat. Starter Tyler Mahle has been one of the league's best with a 1.19 ERA, and Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom each have an ERA under 3.00.

It would be shocking if the Rangers’ offense continued to struggle. But it’s definitely an area of concern. Should it continue, it’ll have to be addressed because the AL West is as open as it’s been in quite some time.