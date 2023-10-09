MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers looking to bounce back in Game 2

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves and Dodgers are looking for their first wins of the 2023 MLB postseason.

The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home. They'll look to turn things around Monday, with Max Fried taking the ball against Philly's Zack Wheeler.

As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second. In Game 2, ace Zac Gallen goes for Arizona against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller.

Stay tuned for more updates from Game 2 of the NLDS matchups.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!