MLB executive Billy Bean, one of the first openly gay MLB players, dies at age 60 after battle with leukemia

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Former Dodger player Billy Bean is recognized for Pride Night before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

MLB executive Billy Bean, who was the MLB's Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, died at age 60 after a battle with leukemia, the league announced Tuesday. Bean, one of the first openly gay baseball players in MLB, was diagnosed with leukemia last December.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred called Bean "one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known."

"He made Baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing," Manfred wrote.

A former outfield, Bean played for three MLB teams across eight years, finishing with the San Diego Padres from 1993 to 1995. Bean came out publicly as gay in 1999, becoming the second player to do so.

