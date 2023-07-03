MLB 2023: How to watch Friday Night Baseball this week

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, left, and Eddie Rosario, right, take the field against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Baseball may still be considered America's pastime, but these days, watching the country's iconic sport is like a brand new ballgame. With coverage airing across cable, streaming and regional sports networks (with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix), tuning into our national sport can be totally hit or miss unless you purchase that pricey sports cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts). Enter: Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders on Apple TV+ — an easy and reliable way to get your fill of baseball every week. Every Friday, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream two baseball games without having to worry about regional restrictions.

This week on Friday Night Baseball, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins. Here's what you need to know about watching Friday Night Baseball this week.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Last year, Apple and MLB announced their new partnership and plan to bring weekly doubleheaders to baseball fans — totally free. This time around, Friday Night Baseball is an Apple TV+ exclusive event, meaning you'll need to subscribe to the platform to enjoy Friday's games.

MLB 2023: How to watch the Braves vs. Rays game

Date: July 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Game: Braves vs. Rays

MLB 2023: How to watch the Orioles vs. Twins game

Date: July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Game: Orioles vs. Twins

Looking for more ways to watch baseball this season without cable or a sports package? We've got you covered with a guide on all the ways to stream MLB in 2023.