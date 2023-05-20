Minor league games postponed after locker room gas explosion reportedly burns 2 people

The Lake Elsinore Diamond , Lake Elsinore's minor league baseball park is located in the southern pa The Lake Elsinore Diamond , Lake Elsinore's minor league baseball park is located in the southern part of the city. For a Real Estate story about Lake Elsinore. (Photo by Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A minor league game in Lake Elsinore, California was postponed Friday after a gas explosion in the home team's locker room burned two people, according to KCAL.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4:20 p.m. PT, hours before a game between the Lake Elsinore Storm, the San Diego Padres' Single-A affiliate, and Inland Empire 66ers, a Los Angeles Angels affiliate, was scheduled at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, but reports from the scene apparently indicate a natural gas line burst inside the home team's clubhouse. Two people, neither of them players, were left with burns described as moderate injuries and airlifted to a local hospital.

The stadium was evacuated after the incident and the Storm announced both Friday and Saturday's game would be postponed.

Due to an incident at the stadium, today and tomorrow’s game will be postponed until further notice. https://t.co/FEwlDiHGY7 — Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball (@Storm_Baseball) May 20, 2023

The Storm later released a statement confirming "an accident" had occurred in its home clubhouse and that two contracted workers were injured. They did not confirm the incident to be a gas explosion: