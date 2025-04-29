Minnesota Vikings sign linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to 1-year, $23 million extension: Reports

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is staying put in Minnesota. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ginkel and the Vikings agreed to a one-year extension worth $23 million. The deal guarantees Van Ginkel $22.4 million, per Schefter.

The 29-year-old was entering the final season of the two-year deal he signed with Minnesota last offseason.

Van Ginkel started in all 17 games for the Vikings last season and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks, with 18 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits. He also recorded two interceptions, both resulting in touchdowns.

He was on the field for the Vikings in 81 percent of their defensive snaps. Van Ginkel quickly became a key player in Minnesota's defense as the team went 14-3 before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game.

After five seasons in Miami, Van Ginkel arrived in Minnesota as a familiar face to defensive coordinator Brian Flores from their time with the Dolphins.

In 90 career games (59 starts), Van Ginkel recorded 28.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 76 quarterback hits with four interceptions, 27 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles. He was fifth-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2019.