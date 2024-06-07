Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight rescheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight officially has a new date.

Friday, Nov. 15 will see the boxing match between the former heavyweight champion and the social media influencer take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out," Tyson said in a statement.

The fight will take place on a Friday instead of Saturday because prep time will be needed to get the stadium ready to host the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Monday Night Football game on Nov. 18.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson was reported to have suffered a medical scare on a plane, later identified as an ulcer flare-up. While Tyson posted on X that he felt 100% in the aftermath, he was advised in a follow-up consultation to do only minimal to light training over the next few weeks.

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

Tyson and Paul reportedly agreed to push back the fight, set to be streamed on Netflix, to ensure an even playing field.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano will also be moved to Nov. 15 and serve as the co-main event. Taylor's undisputed super lightweight title will be on the line that night.

Paul, 27, has 10 professional bouts to his name with a 9-1 record, which includes six knockouts. His most recent fight was a first-round TKO of Ryan Bourland in March. He also recorded a first-round knockout of Andre August in December.

Tyson, who will turn 58 on June 30, won 50 total fights in his career with 44 coming via knockout and was the youngest heavyweight champion ever at 20 years old. He last fought during an exhibition match in Nov. 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a draw.

The Tyson-Paul fight has been classified as a sanctioned, professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. The heavyweight fight will include eight two-minute rounds, and both fighters will use 14-ounce gloves.

The event will be Netflix's first combat sports broadcast and third sporting event overall following The Netflix Cup, a golf tournament between Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour players, and The Netflix Slam, a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.