Miguel Cabrera and Nelson Cruz face off in MLB's oldest foot race

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Miguel Cabrera and Rich Hill might be two of the five oldest players in MLB, but they still sometimes have to run like any of their younger counterparts.

The Detroit Tigers hitter and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher found themselves in a foot race with a combined age of 83 (and a combined weight of 488 pounds) on Wednesday, when a Cabrera grounder to first base in the second inning meant Hill had to run over and cover first.

It soon became a question of who would reach the base first, with Hill winning the very entertaining race while also catching a toss from Carlos Santana. Hill and Cabrera exchanged some quick words and pats after the play, while the sparse Detroit crowd audibly disagreed with the call.

Miggy vs. Rich Hill: race to the bag!



And the winner is ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ikOmvZiyBS — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2023

At 43 years and 67 years old, Hill is the oldest player in MLB, and also on his 12th team. Cabrera, himself sitting at 40 years and 29 days, ranks fifth in MLB, behind only Hill, Nelson Cruz (42 years, 320 days), Adam Wainwright (41 years, 260 days) and Justin Verlander (40 years, 86 days).

Santana is 37 years and 39 days, making this a very old play overall.

That play was only one out in a dominant outing by Hill, who finished an 8-0 Pirates win with six scoreless innings, seven strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed. The ageless wonder now holds a 3.80 ERA, a 4-3 record and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings across nine starts for the 23-20 Pirates.

Like seven of his fellow starters, Cabrera finished the game hitless at 0-for-3. It's been a rough season for him, with his batting average sitting at .182.