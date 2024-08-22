A Michigan teen says she was handcuffed in court after falling asleep during a field trip. Now her mother is suing.

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was ordered her handcuffed after falling asleep in a courtroom during a field trip earlier this month filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a judge who they say humiliated her during the ordeal.

According to the lawsuit, Eva Goodman was in King's courtroom in Detroit as part of a field trip on Aug. 13 when she fell asleep. The lawsuit argued that King "felt personally disrespected" and "decided to enact his own version of the reality show Scared Straight," threatening to send her to Wayne County's juvenile detention center. All of this was broadcast on a courtroom livestream.

“He berated the minor on a live platform, ordered her jailed, caused her to be handcuffed, demanded that she take off her clothes and change into jail garb, imprisoned her for hours, and then conducted a fake trial with her classmates (and possibly his internet followers) as her jurors and his audience,” the lawsuit read.

Now Goodman’s mother, Latoreya Till, is seeking more than $75,000 in punitive damages and additional compensation for alleged injuries from being detained. They are also suing the court’s private security services, as well as the two court officers.

What happened?

Goodman attended a field trip to Detroit’s 36th District Court with the Greening of Detroit, a nonprofit environmental group she worked for as part of a vocational program. Goodman and her peers watched the video of a past hearing King had presided over related to a homicide charge.

The lawsuit claims that the girl relived a traumatic experience without her mother’s consent while watching the proceeding, which caused her to "shut down" and nod off to sleep a day after “a rough night’s sleep.”

King then noticed Goodman sleeping and “berated” her, according to the lawsuit.

Her mother said Goodman had not known about the trip ahead of time and the visit had been her first time in a courtroom. Till told a local Detroit outlet that her family has had to move around because they don't have a permanent home, and suggested this is why Goodman may have been tired.

The suit said that the teen apologized, but nodded off again, prompting King to send her to go to the restroom and drink some water.

When she returned to the courtroom, the lawsuit said that a court officer accused the girl of disrespecting the judge and locked her in a detention cell. About 10 minutes later, another court officer went into the cell, handcuffed her and directed her to go into another cell. Goodman told her mother that she was told to remove her clothes and put on a jail jumpsuit. The teen only removed her sweatshirt.

The lawsuit alleges she was held in the cell for hours, before she was re-cuffed and brought into the courtroom for what the lawsuit called “sham proceedings.”

The lawsuit says King had an attorney pose as her counsel, and had her disclose her name and other personal information. The suit argued the “proceeding” was to teach Goodman a lesson because King had felt disrespected.

Till told the local Detroit outlet that the ordeal has left her daughter suffering from emotional distress and mental anguish.

“Subjecting a minor to such public humiliation and violating her rights is unconscionable,” said Till’s lawyer, James Harrington. “Our legal system is built on principles of fairness and respect for all individual rights, and those who violate those rights should be held accountable for their actions.”

What happened to Judge King?

King was removed from the district court's docket with pay a couple of days after the incident. The district court's chief judge, William McConico, said that King could not return to the bench until he underwent training to "address underlying issues that contributed" to what happened that day.

"We sincerely hope that this incident does not undermine our longstanding relationships with local schools," McConico said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press. "Our thoughts and actions are now with the student and her family, and we are committed to taking these corrective measures to demonstrate that this incident is an isolated occurrence."

King’s lawyer, Todd Perkins, told Yahoo News that King is “remorseful and sorry” if Goodman was hurt.

“He believes that if any of our young people are hurting, we all hurt,” Perkins said in a statement. “He has sought to protect them, nurture them, mentor them and educate them … any actions by Judge King would never seek to have that as an intended consequence. He only wants the best outcome for this young person and all young people.”