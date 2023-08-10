Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in second start with Phillies in dominant win over Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies' Michael Lorenzen pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Michael Lorenzen has thrown Major League Baseball’s second no-hitter in as many weeks.

Lorenzen threw the fourth no-hitter of the year on Wednesday night while leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a dominant 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Lorenzen recorded five strikeouts and threw 124 pitches in the outing.

Lorenzen's no-hitter is the first thrown by a Phillies pitcher since Cole Hamels did in 2015. Hamels threw his no-hitter in what was his final start with the organization. Lorenzen's was the 14th in club history.

Lorenzen, 31, was an All-Star this season for the Detroit Tigers for the first time in his career. The Phillies then acquired him just before the trade deadline in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee. He made his debut with the team earlier this week, where he threw a season-high eight innings in their win over the Miami Marlins.

Lorenzen entered this season with a career 4.49 ERA as a starter. He held a 3.48 ERA headed into Wednesday's game, and he now has a 7-7 record this season.

The Phillies are the fourth team Lorenzen has played for. After seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds to start his career, he spent a season with the Los Angeles Angels before landing in Detroit.

The no-hitter is the fourth of the season, and the first since Houston Astros star Framber Valdez did so last week. Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Astros history with 93 pitches while facing the minimum 27 batters in their 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter last month. New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in June against the Oakland Athletics. He's since stepped away from the team for the remainder of the season.

