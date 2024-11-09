Micah Parsons to return for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are gaining Micah Parsons as they lose Dak Prescott.

Hours after it was reported the Cowboys' starting quarterback would undergo season-ending hamstring surgery, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Micah Parsons will return to the lineup after missing four games with a high ankle sprain.

This article will be updated with more information.

