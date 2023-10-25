Mets reportedly granted permission to interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell

Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will be interviewing Craig Counsell for their open manager position, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Counsell, who has managed the Milwaukee Brewers since 2015, will see his contract expire with the team on Oct. 31. The Mets were initially going to have to wait to speak with Counsell, but the Brewers granted permission to allow him to interview.

Counsell has led the Brewers to a 707-625 record over nine seasons, winning three NL Central division titles and making five playoff appearances.

The Brewers won the NL Central for the second time in three seasons with a 92-70 record in 2023, but were bounced in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Since reaching the NLCS in 2018, Milwaukee has a 1-8 playoff record.

After finishing a disappointing 75-87 and in fourth place in the NL East, the Mets fired Buck Showalter after two seasons in charge. His replacement would become the franchise's fifth manager since 2017.

The Mets speaking to Counsell comes a month after they hired former Brewers president David Stearns as their president of baseball operations. Counsell and the Mets have been rumored together since Stearns' hiring, but there have been reports that Counsell could take time off and there is a possibility that the Brewers might look to bring him back.

"Craig and I spoke right around Labor Day, and we decided we had a chance to do something special this year, and we were going to just focus on that and pick up the conversation once the season was over," Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio said before the playoffs. "I think that conversation will be open-ended, and we'll see how he wants to handle it. I think he has earned that right.

“Clearly we want him back, and we’ll see what he wants to do.”